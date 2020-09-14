Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start phased-in return to athletic activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start a phased-in return to athletic activity on high school campuses on Monday.
The return to athletic activity is voluntary, and athletes have to follow health guidelines.
Volleyball and cross country student-athletes are able to return for workouts. District officials say return dates for other athletes will be announced at a later time.
Officials say everyone returning for athletics must wear face coverings, be subject to daily health screening questions, and have their temperatures checked. Also, social distancing and mass gathering restrictions must be met.
Volleyball and cross country can start official practice on Nov. 4. Swimming and diving teams and basketball teams are the only other programs allowed to start practice in 2020. The rest up the NC High School Athletics Association 2020-21 sports calendar is here.
“CMS will phase-in the return of teams in the sequenced order the NCHSAA is returning teams for the official start of their sports seasons, and in conjunction with athletic director input,” a district statement read.
Middle school athletics are suspended through at least the first semester.
