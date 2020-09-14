Charlotte LB Murray named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week following impressive debut

Press released provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte -- Charlotte 49ers redshirt junior linebacker Tyler Murray was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week following his impressive debut in the season-opener at nationally-ranked Appalachian State.
Murray, a transfer from Troy, recorded 14 tackles and had a hand in all three turnovers that Charlotte forced as the 49ers kept within striking distance of the Mountaineers. He registered a fumble recovery, an interception and a forced fumble.
Murray recovered an App State fumble on the Mountaineers opening drive to the Charlotte one-yard line. He added a third quarter interception in the red zone to thwart another App scoring scoring drive. In the fourth quarter, with Charlotte down by one score, 28-20, he forced a fumble that gave Charlotte the ball in Mountaineer territory with 6:24 left to play.
Murray sat out last season as a transfer but was named the team’s Scout Team MVP. At Troy, he earned all-Sun Belt Conference honors.
