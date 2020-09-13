UNC Charlotte active on-campus COVID-19 cases double, increase to 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Active coronavirus n-campus cases have doubled since last week on campus at UNC Charlotte.
According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 16 active cases on campus.
That’s up from the eight active cases that were reported as online classes started on Monday, Sept. 7.
Those active cases represent students and employees who tested positive and had been on campus while infected.
The cases also represent employees and students who have met the CDC guidelines for quarantine or isolation in the past 14 days and have been on campus during the same time period resulting in necessary contact tracing for other employees or students, according to the school’s coronavirus dashboard.
Officials say that from July 1 to Sept. 6, 77 students or employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Mecklenburg County Health Department confirmed the off-campus cluster that apparently involved eight students living together in two private residences.
“These students isolated appropriately and have since recovered,” UNCC officials tweeted Tuesday.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
“The University is committed to notifying the UNC Charlotte community of known clusters involving employees and students, even when located off campus,” university officials say.
Anyone in the UNC Charlotte community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to immediately contact their medical provder of the Student Health Center.
“While UNC Charlotte has not yet started classes for the fall semester, the University is providing notice of this COVID-19 cluster in order to raise campus and community awareness,” the university posted.
“It makes us realize that we have to keep going about being cautious, taking steps and being vigilant,” says roommates Aaryanna Henry and Niyala Hairston, who live off-campus.
Limiting how many people they invite into their home and constantly cleaning, are ways they are taking precautions.
“Lysol the whole environment so we feel safe and clean afterwards,” says Hairston.
PhD student Bless Dupeh also finds herself constantly cleaning her off campus home.
“I rinse my hands before I touch anything in the room,” says Dupeh.
Students we spoke with say they are taking precautions seriously and hope further spread does not happen on or off-campus.
