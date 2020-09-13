Teddy Bridgewater took a knee during anthem, Panthers were united for social justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Minutes before the Panthers' game against the Raiders, the players and coaching staff lined up side-by-side in the north end zone and stood as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” played in the background.
Panthers owner David Tepper also joined.
During the national anthem, some Panthers players, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and receiver Robby Anderson, took a knee.
Eight players took a knee, and a few held their fist in the air while standing. The Raiders locked arms and stood.
The demonstration was part of a number of initiatives around the NFL, planned by teams as they protest racism, and try to send a message of unity.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was written by James Weldon Johnson, is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.
The lyrics include:
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;
Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,