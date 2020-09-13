Scattered rain for Monday with a First Alert Day for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.
A few quick rain showers will be possible for the NC mountains overnight with some valley fog for the Monday morning hours.
A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, bringing the chance for scattered rain and a few storms. Monday high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s for the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant with cool mornings and mild afternoons with high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Piedmont and around 70 degrees for the mountains.
Rain chances begin to return for late Thursday into Friday, as the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Sally move toward the Carolinas.
A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday with the chance for scattered rain and a few storms.
Dry and pleasant weather looks to return by next weekend.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Depression #20 (which looks to become Tropical Storm Teddy).
Tropical Storm Sally is located on the Gulf Coast side of Florida and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday as it moves westward over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Sally is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane and make landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana during the early morning hours of Tuesday, linger over the Gulf Coast states for midweek and head toward the Carolinas by late Thursday into Friday as a cold front also moves through the region.
We will need to keep a close watch on the latest forecast and track of Sally through the workweek.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.