Sally expected to become a hurricane Monday and a Cat 2 Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Sally has winds of 50mph and is moving WNW at 13mph.
It is bringing heavy rain to the west coast of Florida, but it will be moving away from land and out into the Gulf of Mexico later today. Once it is out there, it will have a better chance to strengthen. The current track takes the storm toward the LA/ MS coast. New Orleans seems to be right in the crosshairs.
After the storm makes landfall on Tuesday morning, it should slow down and bring a good helping of rain along the Gulf coast. From there, it will curve up to the northeast and head our way in a much weaker state. Our biggest threat will be rain from the remnants of Sally plus a cold front by the end of the week. It is hard to tell exactly when or how much rain will fall here but the most likely time seems to be late Thursday into Friday. We should be able to clear out by next weekend.
Sally should have the biggest impact on the US but there are several other storms we are also monitoring. Hurricane Paulette has 80mph winds and should strengthen even more. The good news is that it is curving away from the US and moving out into the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Rene isn’t a healthy storm. It should weaken to a remnant low on Monday. Tropical Depression Twenty should strengthen to hurricane status over the next few days. However, it is way out in the middle of the Atlantic and still won’t be close to land a week from now.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock.
