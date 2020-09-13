Sally expected to become a hurricane Monday and a Cat 2 Tuesday

After the storm makes landfall on Tuesday morning, it should slow down and bring a good helping of rain along the Gulf coast. From there, it will curve up to the northeast and head our way in a much weaker state. Our biggest threat will be rain from the remnants of Sally plus a cold front by the end of the week. It is hard to tell exactly when or how much rain will fall here but the most likely time seems to be late Thursday into Friday. We should be able to clear out by next weekend.