Person rescued from two-story home that caught on fire Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department says one person has life-threatening injuries after a house fire Sunday morning.
According to the department’s twitter page, firefighters responded to a house on the 3800 block of Alexander Forest Drive. When they arrived the say the two-story home had heavy fire showing from the second floor.
Firefighters say they rescued one person. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the department’s twitter.
It is unclear what caused the fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
