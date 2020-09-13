Person rescued from two-story home that caught on fire Sunday morning

Person rescued from two-story home that caught on fire Sunday morning
Charlotte firefighters say a person was rescued from a two-story home that caught on fire Sunday morning. (Source: Charlotte Fire)
By Kristi O'Connor | September 13, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 7:58 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department says one person has life-threatening injuries after a house fire Sunday morning.

According to the department’s twitter page, firefighters responded to a house on the 3800 block of Alexander Forest Drive. When they arrived the say the two-story home had heavy fire showing from the second floor.

Firefighters say they rescued one person. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the department’s twitter.

It is unclear what caused the fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

