A fall break before a visit from the remnants of Sally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and tomorrow will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. There is the possibility of a few showers either day, before a cold front moves through and clears things out for the middle of the week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful! It will temporarily feel like fall as temperatures fall to the upper 70s. The humidity will fall too. We will get a break from the mugginess for at least two days.
By Thursday and Friday, we will be monitoring the progress of the remnants of Sally. The storm is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and headed northwest. It has an eye on the New Orleans area for Tuesday. The storm could potentially strengthen to a category 2 storm before making landfall. That projection is stronger than it was this time yesterday. After that, it should weaken and curve up toward the Carolinas. Then it will combine with a cold front and bring a chance for rain to the WBTV viewing area from late Thursday, into Friday. For now, a First Alert has been issued for Friday but that could be adjusted depending on the eventual track of the storm.
Next weekend should bring improvement after the storm moves away.
That isn’t all that is going on in the tropics right now. We are also watching Tropical Storm Paulette, which is expected to strengthen and curve back out into the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Rene is just a depression and shouldn’t survive much longer. Then there is Tropical Depression #20, which should become Teddy. It looks to strengthen but will still be out over the Atlantic a week from now.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
