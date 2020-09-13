A fall break before a visit from the remnants of Sally

By Thursday and Friday, we will be monitoring the progress of the remnants of Sally. The storm is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and headed northwest. It has an eye on the New Orleans area for Tuesday. The storm could potentially strengthen to a category 2 storm before making landfall. That projection is stronger than it was this time yesterday. After that, it should weaken and curve up toward the Carolinas. Then it will combine with a cold front and bring a chance for rain to the WBTV viewing area from late Thursday, into Friday. For now, a First Alert has been issued for Friday but that could be adjusted depending on the eventual track of the storm.