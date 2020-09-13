Police: Driver shot multiple times, crashes and hits pedestrian in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was shot, crashed his car and then struck into a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said someone shot and struck the driver multiple times while traveling on Eastway Drive.
The driver then lost control, struck a median and hit a pedestrian.
No arrests have been made.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the pedestrian is stable, according to police.
No other information was provided.
CMPD is investigating.
