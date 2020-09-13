Police: Driver shot multiple times, crashes and hits pedestrian in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | September 13, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 8:41 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was shot, crashed his car and then struck into a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said someone shot and struck the driver multiple times while traveling on Eastway Drive.

The driver then lost control, struck a median and hit a pedestrian.

No arrests have been made.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the pedestrian is stable, according to police.

No other information was provided.

CMPD is investigating.

