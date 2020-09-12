Woman, 3-year-old killed in single-car crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman and her 3-year-old child were killed when the car they were in hydroplaned off the road because of heavy rainfall in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Officer said 30-year-old Heather Martin, from Kershaw, and her son died in the single-car crash around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 341 in Kershaw.
Two other children were airlifted from the scene. Their condition is unknown.
The incident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.