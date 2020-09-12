Watch for Saturday showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot and sunny Friday, Saturday won’t look quite the same. Highs on Friday were in the low 90s. Today, we will be about 10 degrees cooler. With more clouds and a better chance for showers, we will only top out in the low 80s. It won’t be raining all day but with a juicy atmosphere, a shower is possible at any time. Sunday will still be warm and muggy. The rain chance will be just a tad lower. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
Monday will be the last unsettled day before a beautiful stretch of days. There’s a 40% chance for showers on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be beautiful! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be plenty of sun but noticeably lower humidity levels. By Friday, there will be a little better chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will still be in the low 80s.
The tropics are pretty active right now. We are monitoring Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene. And Paulette could strengthen to a hurricane but is expected to head away from the US. Rene should weaken over the Atlantic over the next few days. Tropical Depression Nineteen is impacting south Florida today and is expected to become a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico tonight or Sunday. It will be headed for the MS/ LA border Tuesday morning as a tropical storm. If it gets a name, it will be Sally.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.