Watch for Saturday showers

The tropics are pretty active right now. We are monitoring Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene. And Paulette could strengthen to a hurricane but is expected to head away from the US. Rene should weaken over the Atlantic over the next few days. Tropical Depression Nineteen is impacting south Florida today and is expected to become a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico tonight or Sunday. It will be headed for the MS/ LA border Tuesday morning as a tropical storm. If it gets a name, it will be Sally.