WATCH: Aerial footage of fire at Babcock Building in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple crews are on the scene at the historic Babcock Building in the Bull Street District after a fire early this morning.
Officials have been fighting the fire for over 12 hours after receiving a call around 6:45 a.m. reporting smoke in the area.
Fire officials say the fire reached 3-alarm status and reached all three floors of the building.
There is no known cause of the fire at this time.
Columbia Fire Chief Jenkins says there is “significant fire damage” to the building. The Spire on the top of the Babcock Building has been completely destroyed.
“It makes your heart bleed because an icon is gone. If it’s more than 50 percent then they may not be able to rehab it. If it’s at 50 percent they may be able to,” Jenkin’s said.
Officials say two firefighters have received minor injures. One firefighter was taken from the scene to an area hospital after being hit by fallen debris. The other firefighter suffered injuries from embers.
This isn’t the first major fire at the Babcock Building. Crews battled a different fire at the building in 2018.
The Babcock building used to be a part of the state hospital and was built in the mid-1800s. The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1981.
WIS obtained aerial footage of the fire from Soda City Aerials. The videos show a birds-eye view of the building.
