SC police officials: York County deputy shot domestic violence suspect near Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A York County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a suspect at a domestic violence call Saturday morning, South Carolina police officials said.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., at a home on Steen Circle in the Lesslie community southeast of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said SLED agents are on scene investigating.
Shots were fired after a confrontation between the suspect and the deputy responding to the call, Crosby said.
The suspect was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Crosby said.
The deputy was not hurt, Crosby said.
The sheriff’s office called SLED because a police officer was involved, Faris said.
Other details about the shooting have not yet been released.
The home where the shooting happened is near the Lesslie Fire Department, off Neely Store Road.