Rain chances linger into Monday with a First Alert for next Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature spotty rain, mainly confined to the NC mountains with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers, mainly confined to the mountains.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 80s in the Piedmont to mid-70s in the mountains.
A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, bringing the chance for scattered rain and a few storms.
Monday high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s for the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant, with cool mornings and mild afternoons with high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Piedmont and lower 70s for the mountains.
Rain chances begin to return for late Thursday into Friday of next week as the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Sally move toward the Carolinas.
A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday with the chance for scattered rain and a few storms.
Dry and pleasant weather looks to return by next weekend.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Sally, Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Depression #20 (which looks to become Tropical Storm Teddy).
Tropical Storm Sally is located on the Gulf Coast side of South Florida and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves westward over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Sally is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane and make landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday, linger over the Gulf Coast states for midweek and head toward the Carolinas by late Thursday into Friday as a cold front also moves through the region.
We will need to keep a close watch on the latest forecast and track of Sally through the workweek.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
