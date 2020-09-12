Protesters march in Charlotte on second night after jail support station taken down by deputies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second-straight night, protesters marched and chanted through uptown Charlotte.
The protests come after Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies dismantled a jail support station Friday morning, and five people were arrested.
The group Charlotte Uprising organized two nights protests, according to its social media page.
On Saturday night, demonstrations started at First Ward Park and continued to make its way through uptown.
WBTV reporter Bria Bell saw police arrest someone on Saturday not far from the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown.
Earlier in the day, a Mecklenburg County public defender was released from jail following Friday night’s protests.
According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Habekah Cannon, who represents people with the jail support movement, was arrested for second-degree trespassing.
Protesters continued to chant, “Jail Support Matters," on both nights.
Dozens of people marched and protested Friday evening after jail supporters said their encampment was cleared out by Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day.
Deputies say five people were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing earlier Friday from the “jail support” outside of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
The Mecklenburg County sheriff’s office says for several weeks a group of people has been in the encampment on 4th street near the detention center and county courthouse. The sheriff’s office alleges people affiliated with the “jail support” operation have harassed and intimidated people in the area, littering, and one at least two occasions committed sex crimes against nature on public property.
Activists with the jail support service have denied the allegations. Organizers claim they have not committed crimes and are working to help people get back on their feet once they are released from jail.
Leaders and volunteers have said jail support is a movement that provides stations for clothes, food, temporary housing and transportation for anyone who has been in jail.
“Jail support as multiple sources has indicated, all these groups out here, everyone is saying the same thing,” a jail supporter said. “It’s a de-escalation space. A space where organizers can maintain a safe and organized process and get people homes, food, transportation, bus passes, someone to talk to. Anyone can roll up at jail support.”
Since the June protests in Charlotte over the death of George Floyd, the station has grown and jail support now operates nearly 24 hours a day.
The group also provides bail money and legal services to people arrested during protests against racism and police violence.
In a statement, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said, "I have always been a champion of the residents of our detention centers as they re-enter society. Many of these citizens need and deserve assistance to secure even the very basics.
“If this is, as it should be, what defines jail support, then I am all for it. But this fine concept of “Jail Support” was sadly hijacked by a number of the individuals who became regulars at the encampment on 4th Street and who had a different agenda.”
