New York family reunites with dog in N.Charleston after owner dies in bicycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dog is back with family after its owner died in a crash in Charleston County last week.
Charleston County deputies say Kristopher Cotton was riding his bike with his dog from New York to Florida when they were hit by a car.
Authorities say Cotton died at the scene. Ava the dog is recovering from injuries.
Cotton’s mother Genda Cotton and sister Jessica LaFever traveled from New York to the Charleston Animal Society in North Charlesotn to pick-up Ava on Saturday.
“We couldn’t wait, if I could have come the first day I would have been here,” Cotton said.
The Charleston Animal Society says Ava has been in recovery with them since the incident happened on August 31.
Deputies say Kristopher and Ava were struck by a vehicle on Savannah Highway. They were traveling from New York to the Florida Keys. The dog rode in a trailer attached to the bike.
“[Kristopher] just kind of decided he was going to just bike,” Genda said. “He wanted to go with [Ava] one last time. She’s seven so he wanted to do one more last trip before she got too old to do the trips. He liked camping they were out together doing what they loved.”
His family says he was loyal to everyone and that Ava and Kristopher were companions.
The Charleston Animal Society says the dog suffereed severe lacerations, a broken jaw and brain swelling from the crash. She was taken to Veterinary Specialy Care to be treated for her serious injuries. The Charlesotn Animal Society’s medical fund is covering the costs for Ava’s recorvery.
“We want to thank the people of Charleston for everything they’ve done and taking good care of Ava and us, I don’t know how we would have done,” Genda said.
The family will also pick-up Kristopher’s ashes. A volunteer pilot is going to fly the family and Ava back to New York on Sunday.
We’ve reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for the latest on the crash investigation. They have not announced any arrests at this time.
