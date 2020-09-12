Mount Holly community shares message with ‘prayer walk’

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - People gathered on North Main Street in Mount Holly on Saturday to share the message of the power of prayer.
More than 50 people from all ages and backgrounds joined in the 1.5-mile walk which started near the Mount Holly Community Garden and continued past City Hall and the Mount Holly Police Department.
In the midst of an ongoing pandemic and civil unrest, organizers said Saturday’s prayer walk seemed to carry special importance.
The group also brought a large cross, which was passed around to several different people to represent Christ’s sacrifice.
