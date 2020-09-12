Large group gathers to rally against abortion outside Charlotte women’s clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens gathered on Saturday for an anti-abortion protest outside of a Charlotte clinic for women.
The group “Love Life Charlotte” say they promote life but emphasized they’re anything but protesters.
Saturday’s gathering included a prayer.
Members of the group told WBTV they want to put an end to abortions instead of offering resources for women who are expecting.
“Many of them feel like they have no choice at all,” one person said. “Jesus will set you free.”
Another group opposed “Love Life Charlotte.”
Those in opposition say they will not allow intimidation and will fight against the right of a woman to choose.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers were also seen watching both sides of that gathering.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.