Dozens march to ’Stop Killing our Children' in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents and community members and law enforcement marched together Saturday afternoon with the message of “Stop killing our children.”
The march started at the Food Lion on N. Wendover Road in southeast Charlotte.
People carried signs and spoke about the recent violence among children in the area.
Five-year-old Amani Barringer was killed earlier this week, and at least four children were hurt or killed by an unsecured gun since August. Community members in Charlotte say it’s time to have a serious talk about gun responsibility.
Parents told WBTV that this is a battle that must be addressed from when children are very young.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.