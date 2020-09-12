Coast Guard rescues two mariners after vessel capsizes off Onslow County Beach

“The water can be an unpredictable place, so it is important to be prepared for the unexpected,” said Petty Officer First Class Christopher Jackson, watchstander at Sector North Carolina Command Center. “Because these mariners had a way of communicating that they were in trouble, we were able to get on scene quickly and assist them safely back to shore before their situation could deteriorate any further. We strongly encourage all boaters to have a plan for reaching out for help – whether that is with an emergency locating beacon, radio, or otherwise – so we are able to assist as quickly and efficiently as possible should the need arise.”