Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will stand for the national anthem

Back in June on Instagram, Mayfield said he would kneel for the national anthem.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will stand for the national anthem
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Simon Hannig | September 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 8:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he will be standing for the national anthem, this comes after he said back in June on Instagram he will be kneeling during the national anthem.

Mayfield said in a statement released on Twitter Saturday afternoon: “I am posting this now so it is not a discussion on game day. And so the discussion can continue to be how to better our country, instead of divide us. Our team is ready to fight for our goals both on and off the field.”

You can read Mayfield’s statement below.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.