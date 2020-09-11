Weekend features high humidity along with periods of showers and sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s, and the sky-high humidity level will add to the sticky feel to the air.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into tonight. Heavy downpours in slow moving storms could lead to localized minor flooding.
Saturday will feature lots of clouds, high humidity, and a few showers, though there will be several rain-free hours so if you’re making outdoor plans you may be able to squeeze them in if you’re flexible. Seasonal highs in the lower 80s are forecast Saturday.
Sunday will offer more sunshine and much lower rain chances with afternoon readings rebounding to the middle 80s.
A cold front will move through the WBTV viewing area Monday, so rain chances will be on the high side then before the front slides south.
The outlook for the middle part of next week is great, with sunshine returning, low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels and cool afternoon readings in the 70s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
