University City Farmers Market Opening October 3rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s no better way to get fresh, locally-owned produce, and other products than by visiting your local farmer’s market. And in just a few weeks, there will be a new market up in University City! Alonzo Hill is the owner of Zolingo’s Spice for Life. He’s also on the committee for the University City Farmers Market. He joined us on QC Morning to talk about why they worked so hard to get this market and what you can expect to see there. Alonzo tells us he sees this as an opportunity to connect people, adding more diversity and health and wellness to the community. He says the market will feature fresh produce and introduce the community to local vendors.