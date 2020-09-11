Tropical Depression #19 forms near Florida and looks to impact the Gulf Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Depression #19 has formed on the east side of South Florida and is expected to move across Florida this weekend, and strengthen into a tropical storm by Sunday (Sally is the next tropical name for the 2020 season), and then move toward the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast by late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.
It’s was just a few weeks ago, on Thursday, August 27th when Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast.
The WBTV weather team will keep a close watch on this system through the weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.