Rain chances increase at start of weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be a decent amount of sunshine around today, but there’s still about a 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Before any rain comes to town, afternoon readings will rise into the upper 80s and the sky-high humidity level will add to the sticky feel to the air.
Rain chances are forecast to ramp up tonight and there’s a good chance that there will still be a few showers around tomorrow morning with lows in the lower 70s. The balance of your Saturday will feature lots of clouds, high humidity, and still a lingering shower chance, though there will be several rain-free hours so if you’re making outdoor plans you may be able to squeeze them in if you’re flexible.
Seasonal highs in the lower 80s are forecast Saturday.
Sunday will offer more sunshine and much lower rain chances with afternoon readings rebounding to the middle 80s.
A cool front will move through the WBTV viewing area Monday, so rain chances will be on the high side then before the front slides south. The outlook for the middle part of next week is great, with sunshine returning, low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels and cool afternoon readings in the 70s.
In the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene and several other disturbances we’re monitoring in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Both tropical storms look to stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S. east coast for now, though Paulette is forecast to become a hurricane and threaten Bermuda early next week.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
