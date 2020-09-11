Police: 2 men shot in front of Charlotte home, suspects on the run

Police: 2 men shot in front of Charlotte home, suspects on the run
By WBTV Web Staff | September 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 9:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were shot outside of a house in northeast Charlotte Friday evening.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:40 p.m. on Cove Creek Drive.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One has non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was shot multiple times and has serious injuries, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said two suspected shooters left the scene and have not been found.

Police are searching the community with K-9 and helicopter.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.