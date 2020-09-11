Police: 2 men shot in front of Charlotte home, suspects on the run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were shot outside of a house in northeast Charlotte Friday evening.
Police responded to the shooting around 8:40 p.m. on Cove Creek Drive.
Both men were taken to the hospital. One has non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was shot multiple times and has serious injuries, according to police.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said two suspected shooters left the scene and have not been found.
Police are searching the community with K-9 and helicopter.
