Officials: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting at Allen University in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Allen University.
Officials with SLED confirmed this incident was an officer-involved shooting.
Officials with Allen University said the suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Allen University officials confirmed the suspect was not a student.
According to Allen University spokeswoman Anika Cobb, an officer was injured attempting to jump over a fence while chasing the suspect. However, no one suffered a gunshot wound during the incident.
Cobb also noted that the suspect was injured during the chase as well, but the officer and suspect are expected to be okay.
SLED is leading the investigation and working with Allen University Police and the Columbia Police Department to gather more details.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.