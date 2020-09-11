Number of dead fish wash ashore in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials in North Myrtle Beach are looking into why a number of dead fish washed up on the beach.
According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the fish have been spotted in the area of 55th Avenue North and north toward Sea Cabin Pier.
Dowling said the fish can be found in steady numbers along the tideline. He added city staff will attempt to remove them with a mechanized beach rake.
City officials will follow up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.
