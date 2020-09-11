No fans, no tailgating allowed at Saturday’s UNCC vs Appalachian State football game

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - When visiting teams come into Kidd Brewer Stadium In Boone to play the Appalachian State University Mountaineers, they hear a roar of fans so loud it can shake the stadium.
On Saturday, though, when UNC Charlotte squares off with the Mountaineers, it will be silent.
The only noise, if any, will be piped in through the loudspeakers.
It will echo off the seats though because they will be empty.
School officials have determined, in the interest of safety, that no fans will be allowed in the stadium for games through the end of September and no tailgating will be allowed on campus either.
“It’s disappointing,” said one student.
Many others said the same.
They are hoping things will change as the season goes on.
School officials will re-evaluate the situation as the year goes on.
The games will be on television and several restaurants have geared up with widescreen TVs for that.
At Mellow Mushroom, tables are spaced out and workers are ready to handle the people who come in.
“We’re allowed to have just over a hundred inside,” said Brit Mason, “and we want everybody to get here.”
