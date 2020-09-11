'Most tragic thing you can imagine’: Charlotte battalion chief reflects on 9/11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte battalion chief is speaking out about the 9/11 attacks and hoping the public doesn’t forget the sacrifice these heroes made.
“There were so many things on that day that were happening that it created a lot of confusion,” said Battalion Chief Matt Westover, with the Charlotte Fire Department.
Nineteen years ago, he had just gotten off his shift, when he sat down and saw the September 11th attacks on the television.
“It was a lot to take in, it was a lot to understand, and as you watched all those events unfold it never got better," Westover said.
The attacks caused nearly 3,000 deaths. More than 300 firefighters lost their lives.
“It’s probably the most tragic thing you can imagine, to lose 343 people in just one swift swipe of the hand really," Westover said.
Westover describes the fire department as a second family and says when something like this happens to one, it affects them all and brings the group closer together. But it’s not just firefighters who came together out of tragedy.
“It really unified the country and highlighted the resolve of the American people, how to overcome tragedy and move forward and still improve upon ourselves as a society," Westover said.
In reflecting on the past, Westover says it’s important to never forget the sacrifice made.
“As people see firetrucks go down the street, you know, to understand, to say a prayer for that crew and the emergencies that they’re responding to and the people that those emergencies are affecting, because . . . as I said before, September 11th really highlights . . . how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away," Westover said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.