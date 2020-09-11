Mecklenburg County leaders warn of COVID-19 text scam: ‘Do not click the link’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders are warning residents of a coronavirus scam seeking to collect personal information.
County leaders posted about the warning Friday morning, saying the message reads, " This is Mecklenburg County Public Health and you are reveiving this alert because you have tested positive for COVID-19." The message then apparently prompts residents to visit a website to answer a questionnaire.
County officials say public health leaders do not send out COVID-19 testing results through text.
“If you’ve received a text like the one below, do not click the link and do not respond with any private information,” Mecklenburg County health officials say.
We’re working to learn more about how the alleged scammers were provided residents' cellphone numbers.
Check back for updates on this story.
