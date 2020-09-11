Reward of up to $10K being offered for information on shooting range burglary

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone broke into an indoor shooting range in Iredell County and stole multiple firearms, officials say. A reward of up to $10,00 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
The burglary happened around 2:15 a.m. at Point Blank Range on River Highway. Officers say the burglar, or burglars, shattered the front glass window and took multiple firearms.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS or the Mooresville Police Department at 704-663-6235.
