‘It’s a very difficult day.' 9/11 remembered across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the Carolinas and the city of Charlotte, hundreds paid their respects Friday to the thousands of lives lost 19 years ago on September 11, 2001.
At Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte, there was a solemn mood. The images from 9/11 still in the minds of those who came. Standing in the image of the Twin Towers, 2,977 flags remember the lives lost.
Jim Cahill, who was a member of the FDNY when the terrorist attacks happened, vividly remembers the day.
“It was like the apocalypse... best way to describe it. Looked like a movie, kind of," Jim Cahill said.
But it was real.
Our country was under attack.
Jim Cahill’s co-workers and friends died saving the lives of others. Joined by his wife, Valerie, they both paid their respects at the park.
“People need to understand the sacrifice they made. It wasn’t just the firemen and police officers, many people have their own stories also about their own bravery that day," said Valerie Cahill. “Our kids are named after two of his friends that died on 9/11."
Victoria Garcia also remembered two family friends who died saving others, placing flowers at their respective flag.
Her cousin, she says, was a member of the New York Police Department.
When the Twin Towers were attacked, she says, he rushed in to save lives. He made it out safely, but two of his fellow officers did not.
“It’s a very difficult day. It’s never easy. It always feel like it happened today,” she said.
For those who remembered 9/11, today was about never forgetting a horrific day in history.
