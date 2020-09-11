Gov. Cooper, N.C. leaders speak at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Gov. Cooper, N.C. leaders speak at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Sept. 11th takes on a special meaning for many first responders because so many of them made sacrifices that day. (Source: WLOX)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined state leaders at the North Carolina Guard September 11th Remembrance Ceremony Friday morning.

The 9/11 ceremony honors the lives lost and those who served on September 11, 2001.

“Today, we honor all of the first responders who rushed in to rescue those who were injured in the attack,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful for the men and women of North Carolina and of this country who risk their lives to protect us.”

Cooper ordered all Unites States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on September 11 in tribute of Patriot Day, the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

