Gastonia man charged with possession of child pornography

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was charged with possessing child pornography.
Police say 21-year-old Darien Jaimelle Reid Jr. is facing charges of six felony counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police say a search warrant was executed by the Gaston County Police, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, at a residence on Forington Lane in Gastonia, followed by a search at Reid’s home on Cleveland Avenue.
According to police, a cybercrime tip was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
During the searches, County Police detectives seized electronic storage devices belonging to Reid Jr.
Forensic examinations were performed on the devices, which led to the discovery of numerous images and videos containing child pornography.
Reid Jr. is in custody at the Gaston County Jail, being held on a $300,000 secured bond pending a first appearance in Gaston County District Court.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
