First permits for ‘Scream 5’ issued, filming to begin Sept. 22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filming for the next “Scream” movie is set to begin in Wilmington later this month.
According to permits released by the city on Friday, a feature film by the name of “Parkside” — the working title for “Scream 5” — is set to shoot interior scenes at a home on Country Club Road between Sept. 22-25.
On Thursday, actress Neve Campbell confirmed she was reprising her role as Sidney Prescott when she posted the iconic ghostface mask on Instagram with the caption, “Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies”
Courteney Cox and David Arquette have also signed on to appear in the “Scream” sequel which is expected to premiere in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.