Fatal April shooting at apartment complex in east Charlotte ruled ‘justified homicide’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in east Charlotte in late-April has been ruled a justified homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The incident happened on April 26 around 10:15 a.m. on the 3800 block of Audrey Street. Responding officers found a man lying the parking lot of an apartment complex. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said in soon after the shooting that it was being classified as a homicide, but said they weren’t looking for any suspects.
More than four months later, on Sept. 11, CMPD said the District Attorney’s Office had reviewed the case and ruled it a justified homicide.
“Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit have classified this case as a justified homicide,” CMPD stated in a release. “The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives' decision to not charge anyone in this case.”
Police have not released any names or said what may have led to the shooting.
No further information has been made public.
