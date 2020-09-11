Don’t click on that Google photo album link, it’s a scam

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Better Business Bureau is warning about new scam that appears to be an email from Google, informing you that someone has shared a photo album with you.
The BBB says it’s a phishing scheme that’s after your password.
According to the BBB, you get an email or text message that appears to come from Google Photo. The message may use a convincing URL, which has been created by Google’s URL shortener to appear to be an official Google domain name and seems to come from the email noreply-photos@google.com.
The BBB says when you click the “View Photo” link, it will open in your web browser and prompt you to log into your Google account. If you enter your information, you are giving scammers your username and password.
The BBB offers these tips to protect yourself from online phishing scams:
- Never click on links in unsolicited messages.
- Be careful with shortened links.
- If it seems strange, it may be a scam.
- Don’t fall for “urgent” scams.
