County blames computer glitch for COVID positive texts, hours after calling texts a ‘scam’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders now say a text message sent to residents about positive COVID-19 tests were caused by a glitch in their system, just hours after warning that it was a scam seeking to collect personal information.
County leaders tweeted the warning Friday morning, saying the message was a scam and warning those who received it not to click on the link included in the text.
Officials said public health leaders do not send out COVID-19 testing results through texts.
However, just several hours later, Mecklenburg County officials said the text was not a scam, but had been sent out due to a glitch in their system.
The text message reads, “This is Mecklenburg County Public Health and you are reveiving this alert because you have tested positive for COVID-19.” The message then apparently prompts residents to visit a website to answer a questionnaire.
“If you’ve received a text like the one below, do not click the link and do not respond with any private information,” Mecklenburg County health officials said, before back-pedaling that statement later.
WBTV has asked County leaders to explain how a glitch could have caused the texts when it is their policy not to send test results via text message at all.
As of 4 p.m., we have not yet heard back.
Atrium Health announced a data breach last week, so WBTV reached out to them to ask if any patient information, or coronavirus test results could have been compromised during the breach relating to this text message.
They say phone numbers could have been accessed, but there’s no way the breach led to access of any medical information.
Some people who received the text said they tested negative for the virus. They were surprised to see the alert that they had tested positive.
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.**
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.