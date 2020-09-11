“Black Beer Chick” Hopes To Get More Minority Women Into Beer Business

By Callie Presley | September 11, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 6:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman has a goal – to get 50 minority women to achieve Cicerone Level 1 Certified Beer Server status. She’s currently working on her level 2 certificate – which is rare and shows you have top knowledge in selecting, acquiring, and serving today’s wide range of beers. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers met up with to find out how she became the Black Beer Chick.

Things to know:

  • She raises money by selling t-shirts to pay for exams for 50 minority women.
  • Each exam costs about 70 bucks.
  • She also plans to increase education about beer.

