16-year-old Lexington County girl missing since July

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police working to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Lexington County need the public’s help.
Bella Pierce, whose full name is Evelyn Isabella Pierce, was last seen July 20 leaving her home in West Columbia around midnight, her family told deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
It’s not clear when she was reported missing, but deputies first shared her information with the public on Sept. 10.
Pierce is 5-foot 9-inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She does have some family in Blythewood, deputies said.
Anyone who sees Pierce or knows where she is should call LCSD at 803-785-8230.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.