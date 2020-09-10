4-year-old Concord girl rings victory bell after spending months in hospital for cancer treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old Concord girl is home after spending 140 days in the hospital for cancer treatments.
Little Isabella was named one of Atrium Health’s “superhero patients” in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Atrium officials say Isabella was diagnosed at age 3 with PNET, a rare brain tumor. After spending months with Isabella, nurses know some of her favorite things are princesses, Barbies, baby dolls and “playing nurse with all of her toys.”
She also loves to sing and dance.
Isabella was beaming in a flower headband and pink dress as she was lifted up to ring the victory bell at Atrium Health. Nurses surrounded her with applauds and celebratory confetti as she was released from the hospital, sporting a handmade sign that read,"hospital princess for 140 days, warrior princess for life."
“She is super happy to be home. As soon as she got home she ran to hug my 10 year old son Brayden. She missed her brother so much,” Isabella’s mom, Karen Beltran said.
Beltran says Isabella is “sooo excited” to be home. She apparently pulled out every toy when she got home.
Although Isabella is done with treatment, she will still visit the clinic twice a week for blood infusions and routine checkups.
“Isabella was also a night owl in the hospital. The nurses always told her that when she grows up she would be a night nurse with them,” Beltran said, followed by a heart emoji.
