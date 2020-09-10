Woman shot to death in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot and killed in an east Charlotte neighborhood Thursday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
Police were called to a shooting around 4 a.m. on Denson Place at Grafton Drive in the Shannon Park area. Officers arrived to find a woman in a car dead with a gunshot wound. Police say a man, the suspect, was located nearby in an argument with a witness.
The suspect had been in a previous relationship with the victim, according to officers. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives say they’re not looking for any additional suspects.
Denson Place is closed as officers investigate the homicide.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No names have been released.
