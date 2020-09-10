Woman killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Kannapolis crash

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old woman was killed and an 18-year-old woman injured in a crash in Kannapolis Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Lane Street near Earley Street. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped and had to be extricated by members of the Kannapolis Fire Department, officials said.
Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Cinquana L. Moody of Kannapolis, was going west on Lane St., crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Saab 97 SUV going the other direction.
The driver of the Saab, identified as Brianna M. Simpson of Kannapolis, died while being transported to Atrium Main.
Moody was taken to Atrium Cabarrus with serious injuries. There is no word on her current condition.
No further information has been released, but police say they are continuing their investigation into the incident.
