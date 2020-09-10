Trump tells Michigan rally: “This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place”

“Yesterday Biden was in Michigan, he said I better get out of the basement,” Mr. Trump said. “This guy’s starting to do very well. Lying about his lifetime of cold-hearted globalist betrayal. Biden championed NAFTA perhaps the worst trade deal in the history of our country and he continued to embrace and promote NAFTA for decades and I told you he just said it was not as good as the deal I made. I can’t believe, oh they’re giving him hell tonight. They’re giving him hell. What did you say that for? Hiden. Joe Hiden.”