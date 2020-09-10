Tropical humidity will lead to more showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a persistent easterly flow continues, the muggy factor blowing in from off the Atlantic Ocean is in full force and that will lead to occasional showers and thunderstorms right through the weekend – if not into early next week.
Low clouds and drizzle this morning should break for some sunshine this afternoon, but there’s still about a 20% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances are forecast to ramp up going into Friday and the weekend – at least 50% - and so if you’re making outdoor plans, just understand they could be disrupted by occasional wet weather.
On top of that, the humidity level will remain sky-high through at least the weekend with overnight lows only falling back to near 70° while high temperatures will stick in the low to middle 80s through Monday.
A cool front will move through the WBTV viewing area Monday, so rain chances then remain on the high side before the front slides south. The outlook for the middle part of next week is great, with sunshine returning, low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels and cool afternoon readings in the 70s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. Both tropical systems look to stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S. east coast. Closer to home, there is a small area of disorganized showers and storms that will drift ashore the North Carolina coast today, but no strengthening is forecast before doing so.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
