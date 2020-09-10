Suspect flees after breaking in home, firing shot at homeowner in Gaston County

Home invasion ends with a shot fired
By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:13 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials say a suspect jumped in a car and sped off after breaking into a home and firing shots at the homeowner in Gaston County.

The incident happened on Stowe Road in Belmont Thursday afternoon.

Belmont Police say a man was working from home, when he heard a noise across the house from his office and went to check it out.

When he got to the other end of his house, police say he noticed a hand reaching through a smashed panel of his side door, working to unlock and open the door.

Police say when the suspect saw the homeowner, he fired one shot from a gun.

No one was hurt, and police say the suspect jumped into a car and sped away.

Officers believe the suspect may have thought no one was home as the homeowner did not have a vehicle parked in the driveway.

As of now, police say they don’t have a good description of the suspect vehicle, only that it was a dark color.

Officials did not provide any other information about this crime.

