S.C. governor, health officials talk COVID-19 vaccine rollout, proposal for phase two of CARES Act funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and public health officials have presented the plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and becomes available.
The announcement came during a 4 p.m. press briefing at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.
McMaster said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will coordinate the distribution of the vaccine when it gets to the state. The vaccine distribution program is expected “to be a public health effort of significant scale,” McMaster said during a Thursday briefing.
According to DHEC officials, the state’s distribution plan will be built on the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When a vaccine is available, it will have a limited initial supply and be provided to frontline workers, nursing home residents and staff, and critical infrastructure employees, state health officials said.
The vaccine will be a two-dose series and DHEC officials said Thursday it could be 21 to 28 days between doses.
DHEC Director Marshall Taylor said there is no confirmed date at this time for when a vaccine will be available. He stressed that, in lieu of a vaccine at this time, South Carolina residents must continue “in our united fight against this deadly disease.”
Three vaccines are in final-stage tests in the U.S. One of them from AstraZeneca is temporarily on hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or if the illness had nothing to do with the shot, the Associated Press reported.
Gov. McMaster released recommendations to the General Assembly for how the Phase II expenditure of CARES Act funds should be invested.
“As you are aware, the AccelerateSC task force conducted a thorough review of the CARES Act and made expenditure reimbursement recommendations for COVID-19 prevention efforts, and for measures for returning our state’s economic engines to full speed,” the governor writes.
The governor’s recommendations include $450 million to replenish the Unemployment Trust Fund and $93 million to reimburse DHEC and MUSC for their continued COVID-19 efforts.
McMaster recommended $45 million in grants for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that did not receive federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. Of that $45 million, $30 million would go to small businesses in the form of $5,000 grants, while $15 million would go to nonprofits.
The governor also recommends $50 million to be reimbursed for public school districts and charter school for COVID-19 related costs incurred by reopening, and $100 million to be reimbursed to state agencies with verifiable COVID-19 related expenses.
The governor expressed frustration at school districts that did not offer parents the option of face-to-face instruction five days of week for their students.
“Parents are not happy. I’m not happy. I don’t know anyone who’s happy about this,” McMaster said.
Prior to the start of the new school year, McMaster requested that school districts across the state present reopening plans that included the option of in-person learning five days a week, or continued virtual learning.
Currently, the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic is 124,397 and the number of those who have died is 2,823, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Sept. 9 statewide was 4,417 and the percent positive was 6 percent. This is compared to Sept. 9′s percent positive of 14.3 percent.
