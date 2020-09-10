S.C. Gov. McMaster, public health officials to speak on COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a press briefing Thursday afternoon.
McMaster will be joined by state public health officials, according to the governor’s office.
The press briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Currently, the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic is 124,397 and the number of those who have died is 2,823, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Sept. 9 statewide was 4,417 and the percent positive was 6 percent. This is compared to Sept. 9′s percent positive of 14.3 percent.
