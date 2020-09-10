Rowan-Salisbury Schools graduation rate above state average

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School system says the district made significant gains in the newly released statewide graduation rates. Rowan-Salisbury’s 4-year cohort graduation rate indicates a steady upward climb in district-wide high school graduation rates over the last number of years.
Rowan-Salisbury’s rate increased 3.7% from the 2018-2019 school year (85.4%) to the 2019-2020 school year (89.1%).
Rowan-Salisbury exceeded the state average of 87.6%.
“This is great news,” says RSS Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody. “I am very proud of the hard work and commitment, under the direction of our high school principals, in placing a focus on keeping students in school and on target to graduate with a diploma. This is reflective of our personalized learning as indicated in our district’s Directional System. This now means that we must work even harder to ensure that each and every student graduates from high school ready to be employed, enlisted, or enrolled.”
Salisbury High experienced the largest increase of 8.6%. There are three RSS high schools that resulted in similar increases with South Rowan’s 4.5%, Jesse Carson’s 4.1% and East Rowan’s 3.8%.
The Rowan County Early College shows a ‘greater than’ 95% graduation rate which is the highest number reported by the state.
Henderson Independent High, which is a non-traditional high school, showed a decrease of -2.9%. It is important to note that Henderson is held to an alternative accountability model and is meeting their goals in that model.
Two high schools basically maintained their graduation rates with showing a slight difference from the previous school year. West Rowan High had a 91.0% graduation rate, and North Rowan High had an 83.7% graduation rate for 2019-2020.
Ben Crawford, Principal of Carson High School, expressed that their school’s 93% graduation rate, the highest in the district, is attributed to teamwork among his staff, students and parents. “It is on the back of counselors and social workers to do whatever it takes to help students progress through to graduation,” says Crawford.
Crawford spoke to the challenges experienced through COVID to personally reach out to at-risk students. “It is a cumulative success to build into our culture that every student who comes to high school will graduate in four years,” says Crawford. “There is a lot of hard work throughout this process, but the core standard of building relationships is critical to keeping students engaged. You see the success every day when kids feel that adults care about them.”
More information on the 2019-2020 cohort graduation rate accountability report may be found on the NC Department of Public Instruction website at: https://www.dpi.nc.gov/
