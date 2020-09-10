Rowan-Salisbury Schools graduation rate above state average

“This is great news,” says RSS Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody. “I am very proud of the hard work and commitment, under the direction of our high school principals, in placing a focus on keeping students in school and on target to graduate with a diploma. This is reflective of our personalized learning as indicated in our district’s Directional System. This now means that we must work even harder to ensure that each and every student graduates from high school ready to be employed, enlisted, or enrolled.”